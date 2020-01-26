Calendar for Mon. Jan. 27, 2020

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a sloppy Joe stuffed with sweet potato fries

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10. A reminder that tomorrow morning at 6am – Fusion Fitness is held at the Community Center Aerobics Room

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes start today at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, last week’s class was postponed. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205. The Warm Springs Community Action team is having a class on Savings & taxes today from 5:30-6:30pm at the Community Action Team building on Campus. They will cover income tax basics and how to save money so you are better prepared financially for unforeseen emergencies. For More Information call 541-553-3148.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and Cascades East Transit (CET) will hold a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee meeting tomorrow from 12pm-1 at the Jefferson County Annex building in Madras. Then there will be a 2040 CET Transit Master Plan Technical Advisory meeting from 1:30pm -3:30pm. For more information, you can call 541-548-9534

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative is meeting at the Agency Longhouse today. The Oregon State Police and a member of the Oregon Legislative Commission on Indian Services will attend. The state legislature created a task force in 2019 to provide resources to Native Communities dealing with the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. They will start with dinner at 5:30pm and meeting at 6pm.

A Healthy Heart Challenge is an 8 week challenge aimed at helping the community with healthy diet and lifestyle tips to help fight cardiovascular disease. There will be weekly challenges and raffles. They start on Monday February 3rd with sign ups and a 3 minute step assessment, monitoring the Heart-beats per minute. You can sign up at the Administration building from 8-10am, Community Center from 10am-noon and at I.H.S. clinic from noon to 4:30pm. If you have any questions, you can call Kacey Conyers at 541-553-2460.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Everyone should plan on participating so our community has an accurate count of who lives here. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages your participation in the 2020 census.