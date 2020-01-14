Calendar for Wed. Jan. 15, 2020

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Committee Reports with Fish & Wildlife committee – On Reservation, Education committee, Timber Committee, Health and Welfare committee, Land Use planning committee, the Range and Ag committee and State Senate Candidate.

The Grow Program partnered with Thrive, will be helping residents in the section 8 housing list application that opened this week and will close on Friday. They are open from 10am-3pm and are located at 1103 Wasco Street.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Chicken Lentil Soup

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

A reminder that Childbirth class is today at noon at the Family Resource Center. This is the 2nd class in a series of 3. Childbirth classes are typically held the first 3 Wednesdays of every month. Classes cover what to expect in your third trimester of pregnancy, review of labor and delivery covering what to expect during your hospital stay, and Bringing your newborn home covering breastfeeding and newborn care.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room #6 after school today.

The Madras High School career and college readiness program is holding a community engagement night tonight starting at 6pm. The topics will include academic, social and emotional success. Dessert will be provided.

Wild Winds station in Madras is holding their Trivia Night tonight starting at 7pm. The cost is $5 to play and they also have a 50/50 drawing. Bring Friends and Family, this event is a benefit for Relay for Life!

Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding two Awareness workshops today at the Community Center Social Hall. Internet Safety will Start at 4pm for 7th/8th Grade Students, then at 5pm for High School Students. Then at 6pm, there is a workshop for Human Trafficking for adults.

Friday, January 17, 2020

At the Jefferson County Library Film Center, they are showing the movie “Cat Ballou” – a movie about a schoolmarm seeking revenge on her father’s killer. The movie starts at 7:30pm, is free and refreshments are available. Go to the Rodriguez Annex at 134 Southeast E Street in Madras. For more information you can call 541-475-3351.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

The Opioid Mental Health Initiative is hosting an education presentation: 2019 First Responders Opioid Statistics on Wednesday January 29th at the Community Center Social Hall starting at 5:30pm with Dinner. The Presentation will follow and there will be door prizes. For more information call 541-615-0035.

The Blazers Native American appreciation night is taking place at the Moda Center on Wednesday January 29th. Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share your amazing work with the community and a little tikes regalia fashion show.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.