Calendar for Fri. May 1, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily 8:30 until noon (except Wednesday mornings) and afternoons 1 til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

The CDC has added more symptoms for COVID-19, to include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Wash hands frequently

Disinfect surfaces routinely

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work.

Wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

Exercise Outside but stay 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person

DO NOT – Gather in groups

Face coverings are now being required for shoppers at Warm Springs Market, the Shell Station on Highway 26, and at the Rainbow Market. A Face covering is also being required for riders on the Cascades East Transit Buses.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on those days at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Black Bean Chili with bread and fruit.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least May 8th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed to the public including the Tribal Administration Building.

BIA offices are closed to the public as well. If you would like to apply for GA, call Angela at 541-553-2406 to request an application that you will get in the mail. You will need to fill it out and return it by mail. If approved it takes at least 2 weeks for a check to be sent out.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks.

On Tuesdays – 509J schools send out their new Distance Learning packets, for the week, at the free youth meal sites. The packets are available again on Thursdays. You can also find materials and the list of locations and times for meals – online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US. Kindergarten Registration Packets are also available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

KWSO’s Facebook page has joined both the Quarantine Dance Specials 2020 group and the Social Distance Powwow group. We encourage our local community to participate in either or both of those groups. If you do upload a video – please let us know – so we can share it as well.

Our Shout Out today is for all the workers on the job providing essential services in all our communities. To the sanitation workers, janitors, social service & health programs staff… to bus and truck drivers, utility workers, police and first responders… Thank you for the work you do!