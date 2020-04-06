Calendar for Tue. Apr. 7, 2020

All schools are closed in Oregon and districts are working on their “Distance Learning for All” plans that will likely guide learning for the rest of the school year. Jefferson County 509 J School District has launched supplemental learning supports on their website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/. In addition to the website resources, printed materials, including paperback books will be available at all meal serving locations with new materials rolling out on Wednesdays. Reading is being encouraged so grab a book to read when you pick up your breakfast and lunch.

509-J teachers started reaching out to students last week. If you haven’t had a teacher contact for your students, please contact Ellen at 541-553-1128 to update student demographics contact information. She is available Monday through Friday 8am-4pm, Or you can email Ellen, her email will be posted on today’s community calendar at KWSO.org eames@509j.net

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

The Easter Bunny has asked KWSO to help distribute treats for Easter. You can pick up bags of plastic eggs filled with surprises on Friday April 10th from 9am – 5pm – by driving thru the Media Center parking lot.

Warm Springs Head Start asks families to return Community Assessments by dropping them off in the Drop Box at the Early Childhood Education Center. You can also do the assessment online. That link is posted on today’s community Calendar that you can find at kwso.org.

A Free online digital learning resource at home has launched for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is a FREE online resource offering extensive content from Frog Street’s award-winning curriculums to use at home. Get signed up and learn more at parents.frogstreet.com

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to: