Change Gonna Come

KWSO JOINS A NATIONAL GEORGE FLOYD REMEMBRANCE BY RADIO ON TUESDAY

This Tuesday, June 9 just before noon, KWSO joins radio stations nationwide to play Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” in commemoration of the life of George Floyd.

Floyd’s gruesome killing May 25 has been the focus of international protests. Many communities are struggling with the issues raised by his death, including racial injustice and police misconduct. On June 9, Floyd will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in Houston, his hometown.

Participating stations will broadcast the Civil Rights Movement anthem at the same time that afternoon, coast-to-coast.

“We come together with stations nationwide to grieve, act and heal as a community and a nation” says Brutis Baez, KWSO Operations Manager.

The nationwide remembrance was organized by the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. “As our country deals with the hurt and outrage of what happened to George Floyd, these stations are in their communities, feeling this sorrow too,” said NFCB Program Director Ernesto Aguilar. “Stations together will play a song to speak as a unified voice for change, justice and love.”

Residents can tune in to KWSO at 11:55 am to be part of Tuesday’s event.