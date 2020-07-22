KWSO News for Wed., Jul. 22, 2020

Tuesday afternoon’s COMMUNITY COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 5 more cases of Covid-19 for a total of 138 cases on the reservation since testing began. 88 people have recovered. There have been 1636 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council made some decisions this week to try and get a handle on the increases of COVID-19 cases on the reservation. Here is Councilman Wilson Wewa Jr:

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are closed until at least August 4, 2020 to help level the curve of recent Covid-19 cases. During the 2 week closure there will be essential services operating although all offices are closed to the public. Go to the Tribal website for information on Tribal Contacts during the shutdown.

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 269. The Oregon Health Authority offered their update early Tuesday. There are 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 15,139.

The Museum At Warm Springs has also closed, with a tentative reopening date of August 4th. The Museum, which reopened on July 7 after being closed since mid-March, has been following strict guidelines for public facilities, which have been regularly updated and closely monitored by the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response team, Executive Director Elizabeth Woody said in a news release. Following the Museum’s reopening to the public in August, admittance to the Museum’s main exhibition area will be limited to 10 people with no more than five in the gallery at one time. Visitation to the Museum Gift Shop will be limited to two people unless the visitors are in one car or unit. Masks will be required. The Museum’s new exhibition titled, “The Path of Resilience,” will be on view through Saturday, September 26. Featured are beautifully beaded objects, woven treasures and various items selected from the Museum’s permanent collection and archives department.

Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Tuesday that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive a $269,000 federal grant to repair its main water line. The federal Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant from its Imminent Threat program assists Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages with activities to improve, repair or restore safe and healthy environments on Indian reservations, in Indian communities and in Native Alaskan villages in response to imminent threats.

Former longtime host and producer of Native America Calling Harlan McKosato passed away on Tuesday at his home in Albuquerque, NM. His family released a statement saying, “Harlan was an icon in Indian Country for his award-winning contributions to world news outlets. He possessed a unique storytelling ability that enabled him to report on any subject in profound ways. Through his interviews on radio, TV, in newspapers and social media, he shared his great gift of intelligence, wit, and kindness. Harlan had communicated with his heart to personally connect with audiences and had educated many on a vast number of Tribal issues. He paved the way for many young Native people to join him in the field of communications.” Harlan McKosato was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma and grew up on the Iowa reservation in north central Oklahoma. He was the host and producer of Native America Calling from 1995 to 2012.