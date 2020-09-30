KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 1, 2020

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers free breakfast & lunch weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. Meals are served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School, Bridges and the Warm Springs K8. In Warm Springs Additional drop sites are:

In Wolfe Point from 6:30-6:45

At the Tenino Apartments at Elk Loop and Kalama Lane from 6:50-7:05am

In Upper Dry Creek at the north end of Tommie Street from 7-7:15

At the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets from 7-7:15

In the Trailer Court at Little Oitz and Kuckup from 7:15-7:30

At Crestview and Sunnyside Drives in Sunnyside from 7:30-7:45

In Simnasho from 7:45-8am

By the Greeley Heights Community Building from 7:45-8

At Poosh and West Hills Drive in West Hills from 8:05-8:30

By the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 8:30-8:45

And at the Seekseequa fire hall from 8:30-8:45

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Public Health is offering a Drive-up Flu shot clinics this afternoon from 1:30-3:30 at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

A virtual fitness challenge for October, called “A Step in the Right Direction” invites participants to record daily steps via Fitbit, pedometer or phone. Individuals and Teams of 4 can take part. They will be using the honor system for reporting and there will be prizes. For more details, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. To register you can visit KWSO dot org and click on the voter registration LINK)

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org