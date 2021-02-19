KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 20, 2021

The boil water notice for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets has been lifted. The Tribes’ Water and Wastewater department continues to work on remediation for the failed water main within the Warm Springs River near the Kah-Nee-Ta Village.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

StrongHearts Native Helpline is a culturally-appropriate, anonymous, confidential and free service dedicated to serving Native victim-survivors, concerned family members and friends affected by domestic, dating and sexual violence. StrongHearts Native Helpline is a project of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center and the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The StrongHearts Native Helpline is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day at 1-844-7NATIVE.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/myvote.aspx?lang=en The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

