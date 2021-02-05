KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 5, 2021

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit & produce, canned fruit & veggies, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details and check out the “W S Commods” Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of 58 year old Tina Spino of Warm Springs. She was reported missing in August last year. If you have any information regarding her disappearance or her current location, contact Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 or you can call the anonymous tip line at 541-553-2202.

Next weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, KWSO will bring you past powwows recorded at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tune in Friday night from 7-midnight, Saturday from 1 until midnight and Sunday from 2 to 7 right here on 91.9FM.

