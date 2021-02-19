KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/19/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Thursday (2/18/21).

There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 35 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

788 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8544 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

79 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Vaccinations

1095 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

596 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

There is a Mass COVID-19 Vaccination clinic today at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. By opening up the vaccine clinic to individuals 18 and older it is hoped that our community will begin working toward herd immunity.

What to expect after getting a vaccination:

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION