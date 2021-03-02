KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/2/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 36 tests conducted on Monday (3/1/21).

There are currently 7 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 35 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1617 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered. 50 more doses are scheduled for today (3/2/21)

703 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given. With 100 more appointments scheduled for this week.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

8818 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 796 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began



