Papalaxsimisha Presents: Community Wellness Gathering

The Papalaxsimisha program in partnership with The Native Wellness Institute is offering a community wellness gathering in two-parts. This will be a fun and interactive gathering. Participates will connect through games, learn about community wellness strategies and share stores to inspire and uplift one another. The First gathering will take place on March 24th from 6pm-7:30pm and the second will be March 31st from 6pm-7:30pm.

They will be hosting NWI trainer, LoVina Louie and NWI Trainer, Robert Johnston.

here is the zoom link for both meetings: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81574522886

See flyer Here