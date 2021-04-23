KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 24, 2021

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 – KEEP WEARING A FACE MASK – KEEP MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCE – and GET VACCINATED. You can do those things to help end the pandemic.

There are Earth Day Community Clean Up activities today from 9 til noon at both the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

Memorial services will be held for Frank Fuiava, Kendrick & Agnes Arthur, and Kalista Howtopat this morning at 9am at the Agency Cemetery. Please wear a facemask and observe social distancing.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s calendar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a Virtual Forum for Jefferson County 509-J school board candidates on Monday at 7pm. The forum’s Zoom link will be posted here that morning. You can also listen to the forum broadcast live on KWSO radio at 91.9 FM.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/myvote.aspx?lang=en The next statewide election is May 18th and the deadline to register is this Tuesday.

Voter registration outreach is being offered on Monday from 11:30 – 1:30 across from the post office in Warm Springs. If you are 18 or older and an Oregon Resident – you can get registered to vote.

Portland General Electric’s Project Zero has an internship opportunity for young adults ages 20 to 24. There are upcoming ZOOM information sessions on April 21st, 29th and May 3rd. To participate – RSVP taaj.armstrong@pgn.com

The Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start programs are doing their annual Community Assessment. They seek to gather information about our community, about families, children and what local resources are known to those who live here as well as what local resources are being utilized. They need more participation in their survey which can be done ONLINE

This month is sexual assault awareness month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services reminds us that sexual harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including online. As we increasingly connect online – we must learn about how to practice digital consent – intervene when we see harmful content or behaviors – and ensure that online spaces are respectful and safe. If you are anyone you know is experiencing sexual harassment online or at any time – call Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293 to schedule an appointment.

