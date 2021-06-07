KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 6/7/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (ZERO) new case of COVID-19 from 12 tests conducted on Friday (06/04/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 2 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11264 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 765 Total Positive Cases resulted

103 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 868 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2592 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2070 2 nd (Booster) doses have been given

(Booster) doses have been given 4% of Warm Springs Tribal Members 16 and older have been vaccinated

56% of Warm Springs Community Members 16 and older have been vaccinated

There is a COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church from 10am – 4pm. They will have all three COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. If you have put off getting vaccinated – here is a chance to get it done. Walk ins are welcome – or if you want to make an appointment you can call 541-553-2131.

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

Charles hospitals are at 81.43% occupancy and ICUs are at 83.33% (there are 26 cases of Covid-19 with 4 of those patients in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

RISKS

Jefferson County remains in the HIGH RISK category for COVID-19 as they remain below the 65% vaccination rate for residents ages 16 and older required to move into the LOWER RISK category.

That means mask wearing requirements and social distancing is still recommended and there remains limits for occupancy of restaurants and at community events. You can find the latest information on COVID-19 at the Jefferson County Public Health website: https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with new protocols starting on Monday June 7, 2021. They will continue to check temperatures upon entry into Tribal Facilities. If you can provide proof of vaccination, you do not need to wear a facemask. Buildings will continue to encourage social distancing and routine disinfecting of public areas. Find the recommendations that were approved by Tribal Council HERE.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION