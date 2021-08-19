Families with a child that will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

If you haven’t already registered – you need to do that. And all Kinder families will be receiving a call soon with a time for family conferences, and for your child’s start date.

If you have not registered your child, then please stop by the WSK8 school office between 8 and 3 to fill out the paperwork. Conferences are required before your child can begin school.

For questions, please call Heilan at the school office at 541-553-1128