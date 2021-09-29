KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/29/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (9/29/21) reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 from 51 tests conducted on Tuesday (9/28/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are 18 test results still pending.
There are currently 82 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 57 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
TESTING
- 14274 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 921 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 131 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1052 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
Right now COVID-19 testing will be limited to those who were told to get tested by a Contact Tracer or a Nurse and for anyone who have COVID-19 symptoms.
All other testing protocol is suspended for now including:
- Required weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated
- Random surveillance testing
- Those returning from out of state travel
PRECAUTIONS
Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with.
It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends – when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around.
Please rise to the challenge and help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today.
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital.
Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
VACCINATIONS
- 2958 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2479 2nd doses have been given
- 31 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 91.62% occupancy. Their ICU is at 76.32% occupancy. There are 76 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 10 of those individuals are in the ICU.
Currently there are 2 people from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL