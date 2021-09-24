KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 24, 2021

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed again today following protocols for COVID-19 exposure. They are unsure of their reopen date but will notify families once that is known.

It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

COVID-19 symptoms are: Congestion or Runny Nose, Headache, Sore Throat, Nausea or Vomiting, Cough, Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing, New Loss of Taste or Smell, Diarrhea, Fever or Chills, Muscle Pain and Fatigue. If you have those symptoms – or if you have a positive COVID-19 test result – Stay Home and Avoid Others.

The 2022 Budget process is in motion for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Department managers have been drafting Tribal Budget proposals and Tribal Council has been hearing reporting from all Tribal Programs, Enterprises, Branches and Committees. Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are Budget Call Backs for Departments this morning including: Human Services, Managed Care, Education, Public Safety and Public Utilities. This afternoon they will hear from the Timber Committee, Irrigation & Ag Committee, Water Board, Health & Welfare Committee and Education Committee.

Oregon’s senators are calling on lawmakers in the House to pass an infrastructure bill that includes increasing pay for federal firefighters. Jefferson Public Radio’s April Ehrlich reports that the infrastructure bill includes funding for roads, bridges, and public transit. It also includes increasing pay for federal firefighters, many of whom start their jobs earning less than 13-dollars an hour. Senator Jeff Merkley says the U.S. has long struggled to hire and retain firefighters that are essential to combating the catastrophic fires that have hit the West. The Senate passed the infrastructure bill last month. The House is expected to vote on it next week, although many Democratic lawmakers are requesting that it be tied to another spending package that includes funding for child care, tuition assistance, and a tax cut for the middle class.

Oregon Public Broadcasting repots that the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, has been implicated in the huge increase in fatal overdoses in Oregon over the last few years. There were 460 unintentional opioid overdoses in Oregon last year. That’s nearly double the number from 2019. John McIlveen is the state opioid treatment authority/manager at the Oregon Health Authority. He says fentanyl overdoses seem to be affecting more young people and people of color. He also says the pandemic impacted the rise in overdoses.

In Prep Sports

Madras White Buffalo football had their game at Klamath Union cancelled for tonight. Up next for the Buffs – next Friday – they are scheduled to play on the road in Molalla.

Madras Volleyball has their game cancelled yesterday at North Marion.

Boys Soccer tied Estacada in a home contest yesterday. The score was 1-1.

Girls Soccer lost on the road in Estacada 6-0.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Mostly Sunny and in the 80s today thru Sunday. Cooler with a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday.