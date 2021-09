The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area October 21st thru January 8th.

Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums.

The deadline to turn in artwork is Thursday October 7th.

You can contact Angela Smith at the Museum to learn more at 541-553-3331 or angela@museumatwarmsprings.org