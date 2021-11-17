KWSO COVID UPDATE 11/17/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (11/17/21) reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 44 tests conducted on Tuesday (11/16/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. 1 positive test result came in from outside facilities.
There are currently 36 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 29 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
TESTING
- 16017 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1071 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 156 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1227 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.
VACCINATIONS
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
- 3014 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2548 2nd doses have been given
- 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
- 411 Booster vaccinations have been given
- 19 Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. That can be for your initial dose, for your Booster Dose or for your 5-11 year old to get vaccinated
PRECAUTIONS
Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
HOSPITALIZATIONS
St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 87.07% occupancy. Their ICU is at 84.85% occupancy. There are 52 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 10 of those individuals are in the ICU.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL