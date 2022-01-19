Agency District Tribal Council Nominations

For Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members of the Warm Springs Agency Voting District – nominations for the 29th Tribal Council Election in April can be made at the public meeting being held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Agency Longhouse at 7pm.

Tribal Council Nominations can also be made in writing by 5pm on February 3rd. There is a form to complete for that process. The form must be turned in at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building or at the Agency Longhouse.

You can download a WORD Doc version of the form HERE

You can download a PDF version of the form HERE