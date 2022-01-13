KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 14, 2022

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices have been closed this week to slow the spread of VID-19. Offices are scheduled to reopen next Monday January 17th. Tribal Council will be meeting with the Local COVID-19 Response Team tomorrow to decide if the Tribes will reopen on schedule or extend the closure.

There is no Senior meal today.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy has been closed to students this week. They plan on returning to school next Tuesday January 18th. For Warm Springs K8 students – Free breakfast and lunch is being provided, 9-11am, as a grab and go, or as a drive-through to any child 1-18 years.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food is doing this month’s distribution tomorrow from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

Next Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr Federal Holiday. Jefferson County 509-J schools are closed as is the Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinic.

Tribal Council is not in session this week but they are seeking Tribal Members to apply for positions on the Election Board as an alternate and the Counting Board as a member. Letters of Interest and Resumes need to be turned into Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith by next Tuesday, January 18th. You can drop off at the Tribal Admin building or email glendon dot smith at WSTRIBES dot ORG.

It is Stalking Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services wants you to know that 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. 57% of stalkers are current or former intimate partners. Stalking is a crime and victims need to be believed. If you need support call 541-553-2293 during business hours.