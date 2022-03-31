Twenty-Ninth CTWS Tribal Council Results

The membership of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has elected members of the 29th Tribal Council on March 30, 2022. The Election Board presented the official results to the Tribal Council this morning which were certified with Resolution #12908. The term of office for the newly elected council is 2022-2025.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is comprised of three districts.

Three incumbents were re-elected including Simnasho Councilmen Raymond Moody and Lincoln Jay Suppah and Seekseequa Councilman Wilson Wewa, Jr..

The 29th Tribal Council members include:

Simnasho District

• Lincoln Jay Suppah

• Raymond Moody

• Carlos Calica

• Delvis Heath – Warm Springs Chief

Agency District

• James Manion

• Alvis Smith, III

• Jonathan W. Smith, Sr.

• Alfred Smith Sr. – Wasco Chief

Seekseequa District

• Rosa Graybael

• Wilson Wewa, Jr.

• Joseph Moses – Paiute Chief

The newly elected Tribal Council will be sworn in on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Tribal Administration Building in Warm Springs. This schedule is preliminary, allowing for any election objections in accordance with Tribal Law. As stated in the Elections Ordinance, Warm Springs Tribal Code, Section 20.16 (Objections): Within three days after the posting of the results, any person objecting to the procedures or practices involved in the elections shall file a written statement of such objection with the Warm Springs Agency BIA Superintendent.