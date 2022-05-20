KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 21, 2022

Madras High School Softball has a play-in game at Marshfield High in Coos Bay today at noon. You will be able to hear the game on KWSO thanks to a feed from KMHS Radio. Tune in tomorrow to 91.9fm or listen to KWSO online at kwso.org or the KWSO app for the live feed.

Madras Baseball hosts a game play-in game today vs. Elmira/Triangle Lake at 2pm at the high school.

Maupin’s Hundred Year Anniversary “Maupin Daze” begins this morning with a Parade at 10:00. There will be a street fair offering local vendors with food and handmade items, There will be the Dig N’ Hoe Garden Club famous plant sale, live music, local history storytelling, and Warm Springs Drummers & Dancers – all happening in Kaiser Park, Everyone is welcome.

At the Warm Springs K8 their May Character Trait is Empathy. Empathy means that someone is able to share or understand the emotions and feelings of another person. You can show empathy by – modeling kindness, actively listening, recognizing other people’s emotions, and treating other people how you want to be treated.

On Monday the Fisheries Department will be giving away fish at the Community Center. These are spring chinook from Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery. They’ll arrive between 1 and 2 pm and it’s a 2 fish per person/family limit. Bring your own bags or coolers.

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.

The 8th grade promotion parade at the Warm Springs K-8 is coming up Wednesday, June 8th from 5:15-6:30pm around the school. Families and community members are invited to cheer on the kids and celebrate their promotion to high school!

The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Club Hours will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on all Tribal Council Committees until July 11th. Letters of interest and resumes should be dropped off at the Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761. A criminal background check is required. Committees include: “Culture & Heritage”, “Education”, “Health & Welfare”, “Land Use Planning”, “Range, Irrigation & Agriculture”, “Timber”, “Fish and Wildlife On and Off Reservation.”

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to www.jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.