KWSO News for Wed., May 4, 2022

In Warm Springs, The Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session yesterday and passed two separate motions related to quorum. Council decided that there needs to be at least 6 members present with the Chairman or Vice Chair for all action items. The Chairman or Vice Chair can be one of the 6 members. It was also decided that council will only wait until 9:30am for all regular scheduled meetings before calling the meeting off. If there is no quorum by 9:30am the agenda for that day will be canceled and rescheduled.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Department officers were dispatched to Indian Head Casino at approximately 5:30am yesterday May 3rd on a report of drug activity. During their investigation, Officers encountered Joshua Dryden, who was discovered to have Oregon State arrest warrants related to identity theft, property theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Dryden was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and had to be transported to St. Charles hospital related to possible usage of fentanyl. A 2nd subject involved in this incident, Michael Butrus was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Dryden remains in custody of the WSTPD until he is discharged and then will be released to state authorities on his outstanding warrants. If found guilty of the Tribal offenses, Mr. Dryden and Mr Butrus face fines of $10,000 or more. The WSTPD wants to notify the public that even though there are new laws affecting the State of Oregon regarding the possession of controlled substances, on lands that are under the jurisdiction of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs the current tribal and federal drug statutes will remain in effect.

The Jefferson County 509J school district has announced that Driver education courses will be offered at Madras High School this upcoming summer in July and August. Classroom sessions will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:00-3:00pm and there will also be behind the wheel sessions once a week for two hours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons. 509J is covering the registration costs for families for this first summer of programming. You can register online (https://bit.ly/509JDriverEd)

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. If you are a registered voter – and you don’t receive your ballot by Friday you should- contact your county clerk. You can return your ballot by mail. No stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is located across the street from the Post Office and there is a Drop Box in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market. This week the City Club of Central Oregon is hosting candidate forums. The Jefferson County Sheriff Forum was held on Monday featuring incumbent Marc Heckathorn and challenger Jason Pollock. Today they will host a forum for Jefferson County Commission Position 1 and Tomorrow will be the Jefferson County Commission Position 2 Forum. You can learn more at https://cityclubco.org/

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had two games in action yesterday. The Minor Baseball Red Chiefs were in action yesterday in Madras and they got the win 11-6. The Junior Baseball Springers were also in action as they hosted the JC Dodgers. The start of the game saw the Springers go down 5-2 in the first inning, but slowly claw their way back as the 2nd inning ended with a score of 7-4, then in the 3rd inning the Springers took the lead 9-7 with a 5 run inning and all they needed to do was hold the Dodgers to one run or less. The Dodgers however, had other ideas and scored 3 runs in the top of the 4th inning to take the lead 10-9. The Springers took the bat in the final inning of the game and despite some base running errors, end up scoring 2 runs to gain their first victory of the season 11-10. The Junior Softball game scheduled for yesterday was canceled. Congratulations to both Minor and Junior Baseball teams on getting victories yesterday. Next up on the Warm Springs Nation Little League Schedule, the Major Boys will be at Bend South tomorrow at 5:30pm and the Junior Baseball will be hosting Crook County 1 tomorrow at 6pm. In Madras High School action, the Buff Boys Baseball is on the road to Corbett today in more league action, their game time is set for 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Softball is hosting Corbett today as they look to rebound after two league losses to Estacada. Game time for the lady buffs is 4:30pm.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Click Play below:

PLAY