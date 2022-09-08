KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 8, 2022

The 2022-23 school year has just begun for many schools in Oregon, including the 509J school district. They have gotten back to an earlier schedule as opposed to the previous ones that had students in class much later in the afternoon, but now classes at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy end at 2:50pm each day. Ardis Clark is the K-8 school learning coordinator, “Bear with us on the buses as we get the busing situation figured out. If you have a question or concern about your student coming home if they are arriving late. Please call our bus barn at 475-3536. Once again, if you have a student that you are concerned about, they’re not quite home yet, please call the bus barn 475-3536. Bear with us on the buses, we’re still working on ironing those out so all students get home at a good time.” Ms. Clark says that as they get the bus routes figured out, they anticipate the bus schedules will be much smoother beginning next week. You can check the bus route schedule on the 509J website.

The Commodities Food Bank, NeighborImpact and Warm Springs Emergency Management have teamed up for another free food market in Warm Springs this Friday. Community members are invited, it will be set up in the gravel parking lot across from Warm Springs Market starting at 4:00. They’ll have produce and other food items, water and cleaning supplies. You will not need to provide income or identification documents, but you should bring some shopping bags for your items.

The Warm Springs COVID-19 local response team is in the process of reviewing all protocols that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has adopted over the course of the pandemic and preparing a recommendation for which protocols should continue to be implemented. Until any changes are approved, face masks are still required in Tribal facilities where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible. And please remember that face masks are still required in medical facilities – which means any place where health care, including physical, dental, or behavioral health care is delivered.

A new animated pre-school series will debut on Netflix in October, and feature Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy – Spirit Rangers who help protect the national park they call home. The series was created by Chumash tribal citizen Karissa Valencia and features indigenous stories and a Native-led team of writers, artists, actors and composers. The voice of one of the characters, Summer, is that Isis Celilo Rogers, who is from the Wasco and Hupa people. She is the daughter of Chava Florendo and granddaughter of Brent Florendo from Warm Springs. Her mother says she’s watch Isis spend “two long years”… “work hard to bring a character to life and sing her little heart out.” The series “Spirit Rangers” will be released on Netflix Oct. 10th.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Varsity, JV & JV2 volleyball teams are in action today hosting Sweet Home. Sweet Home’s Varsity squad is trying to get back to the winning side of things as they dropped their last contest against Marshfield. Madras Varsity Lady Buffs are battling to get their first win of the season. JV & JV2 squads will start their matches at 4:30pm with the Varsity squads getting underway at 6pm. In Soccer, the Lady Buffs are hosting Mt. View today. Mt. View is coming in to town hoping to get their first win of the season, while the Lady Buffs are looking to continue with a win as they won their first game of the season against Junction City on Tuesday 6-3. Game time is at 4pm for JV and Varsity starts at 5:30pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 85 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 48

Sunny tomorrow with a high of 85 degrees

