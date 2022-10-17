KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 17, 2022

A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, doubled in size yesterday and that prompted authorities to order evacuations. The blaze in eastern Clark County sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. The wildfire was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred an estimated 2,000 acres by Sunday afternoon. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says evacuation orders are posted affecting an estimated 1,000 homes. The National Weather Service had posted a red flag warning for wind and low humidity in the region.

The deadline to register to vote in Oregon is Tuesday. Eric Tegethoff (TEG-it-off) has more. “The deadline to register to vote in Oregon is Tomorrow (Tuesday). Oregonians can register either in person, online before midnight or via the mail, which must be postmarked for Tuesday. Oregon is one of eight states where elections are conducted entirely by mail. Ballots will start going out on Wednesday. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says for people experiencing homelessness, they can register anywhere with an address. “They could use, for example, the local elections office. They could use any different address that can receive mail as their residence for purposes as voting, as long as they’re an Oregon resident and otherwise eligible to vote.” A recent New York Times analysis ranked Oregon the easiest place in the country to vote. Ballots must be in a dropbox by 8 p-m or postmarked for November 8th.” Oregon has been a vote-by-mail state for more than two decades.

Last week work began on a new skatepark at Elmer Quinn Park in Warm Springs. Blake Bishop of Collective Concrete was on site. “there’s going to be a handful of people coming in and out of town– I’d say around 15 to 30 people at any given time. We are going to be out here every day. Feel free to stop by to see what we are doing and give any feedback.” Work will be in progress during the week and weekends with a goal of competing the project by the end of October.

In Sports…With Ben Gulbranson making his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State, the Beavers relied heavily on their running game and defense in a 24-10 victory over Washington State on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks had the weekend off – they host UCLA this Saturday. In prep sprots Friday – Madras Made the long trip to Baker only to fall short in 4A football Baker beat Madras 41 to 14.

President Joe Biden used a weekend trip to Oregon to urge Democrats to get the vote out for their party’s candidates. Biden spoke to organized labor volunteers and made calls to potential voters Friday night. On Saturday, his schedule included a private fundraiser for Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor. Kotek is in a tight campaign with Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. The president said the race has national implications, particularly when it comes to abortion access and climate change policies. ((BIDEN: 10 Because guess what? What a governor does matters. It matter it matters)) Oregon ballots will begin going out this Wednesday. They’re due November 8th. Locally on our ballots for Jefferson County residents within the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District – there is a request for renewal of a five year local option tax for general operations. If approved – the district would impose 40 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value to continue operations for five years beginning fiscal year 2023 – 2023. This measure renews current local option taxes. Also on the ballot are two candidates for position #1 on the Jefferson County Commission – incumbent Mae Huston and Mark Wunsch. The deadline to register to vote in the November Election in Oregon is tomorrow. You can do so online at the Oregon Secretary of State Website or you can go to your county clerks office to register