KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System. The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is hosting the PUMPKIN PLUNGE today from 1-3pm. They will offer Pumpkin Painting, Arts & Crafts and Swimming! There is a cost to participate. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. They are unable to accept more families into the program at this time.

The Culture & Heritage Department is having cultural project classes for youth on November 21st & 22nd from 1-5pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to the first 30 participants to sign up. Materials will be provided. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

The Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for Tuesday, November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be held on Saturday, November 19th. General public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah (kuh-LIE-uh) and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.

Chemawa Indian School is hosting a Veteran’s Social Powwow today from 1-4pm and 6-10pm. All vendors and visitors 16 years or older will be asked from photo identification upon entering the Chemawa campus. For more information contact Melinda at (503) 868-1695.

Livestock owners are reminded that per Tribal Ordinance 33, Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property is closed to livestock. Renovations of the village area are underway and livestock have caused damage to the pool area and landscaping. Livestock owners are respectfully requested to remove their animals immediately. The resort is scheduled to reopen in 2023.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

Mon The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every other Monday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. They are meeting this coming Monday.