Distemper/Parvo Vaccine Clinic – Feb. 11th

Young Puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected against parvo and distemper. Adult Dogs need yearly boosters.

Fences for Fido and their partners will be holding the 2nd clinic offering these vaccines on Saturday, February 11th, 2022 from 10am until 1pm at Fire & Safety on campus.

This is for Warm Springs residents. Please bring any vet records you have for your dogs or at least know when they had their last shot.

Dogs need to be on a leash and remain in the car for their vaccination.

You do need to register online for this clinic at: HTTPS://TINYURL.COM/2B3476PZ

If you have any questions you can call or text 402-416-6505

dog vaccination clinic flyer