KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 15, 2023

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

The Warm Springs Community Center has basketball nights for men and women 18 and older. Monday and Wednesday are Women’s night. Tuesday and Thursday are Men’s Nights. Games start at 7 each night.

There is no school tomorrow for the Jefferson County 509J schools in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

An Agency District Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31st. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

A Salmon Canning Class for high school students will be held this coming Monday, January 16th from 9 to 4 at the agency longhouse. Email Jillisa Suppah to register.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.