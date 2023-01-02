KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 3, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council has a full agenda today. This morning they will hear an update on from Bureau of Indian Affairs Superintendent Brenda Bremner; Bureau of Trust Funds Administration update; and Realty Items. In the afternoon, there are updates scheduled from the COVID Team; Federal & State Lobbyists; and Tribal Attorneys.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today at the Prevention training room at 12:30. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Sanitation will pick up Monday’s trash route along with its regular route today.

Here’s what’s on the Madras High School Sports schedule today – girls and boys swimming teams are hosting a meet at the Madras Aquatic Center. Races start at 4.

Warm Springs K-8 Girls’ Basketball begins today. All 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls must have a current physical on file with the school office to participate. The Warm Springs I H S clinic will do student sports physicals by same-day appointment. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open every Tuesday from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

Men’s Night basketball starts at 7:00 tonight at the Community Center gym. Men’s night is every Tuesday and Thursday. Women’s night begins tomorrow.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or use this LINK

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will be recruiting in the cafeteria tomorrow during lunch. Students can find out about NASU meetings and activities.

There’s a meeting tomorrow in Warm Springs where folks can learn more about volunteering with the Red Cross. It’s from 11:30-1:30 at the Family Resource Center and open to the public.

Fences for Fido is having a parvo/distemper drive-thru vaccine clinic in Warm Springs on January 14th at Fire & Safety. This is available to Warm Springs residents. You should bring any vet records you have for your dogs or know the date of their last vaccine. Dogs should be on a leash and remain in the vehicle. REGISTER HERE