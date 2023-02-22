Local News

Buffs Basketball Host Play In Games

The byes and play ins are set for the 4A state basketball championships.

Automatic qualifiers for the Tri-Valley league are Crook County and Gladstone for the boys and Gladstone for the girls.

Both Madras Teams will be hosting play in games this Friday and/or Saturday.

The Madras Girls (8-2 league, 15-8 overall) will host Hidden Valley out of the Skyline Conference (1-7 league, 6-16 overall).

The White Buffalo Boys (5-5 league, 12-11 overall) will host North Bend from the Sky Em League (2-6 league, 10-13 overall)

KWSO will broadcast both games live on 91.9 FM, on our website https://kwso.org/

and on the KWSO app (https://kwso.org/2021/12/kwso-app-download-links/)

