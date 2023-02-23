KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 24, 2023

Today is the Warm Springs Dental Department’s “Give Kids A Smile Day.” Youth ages 1-18 can walk-in today for dental exams, x-rays and cavity prevention services anytime between 8 and 11 this morning, and 1 to 4 this afternoon. Check in with patient registration and at the dental window.

Today’s senior lunch is spaghetti. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and back at the Senior Center, which is has re-opened for services, including sit down meals.

Madras White Buffalo Girls and Boys Basketball Teams were scheduled to host play in games today however both the North Bend boys team and the Hidden Valley girls team cancelled. OSAA has extended the deadline for play in games to Monday so there will be basketball games in the Buffalo Dome then with the boys hosting North Bend at 5:00 and the girls playing Hidden Valley at 7. KWSO will broadcast both games live on 91.9 FM, on our website and on the KWSO app.

The North End Express Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments are this weekend at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. Games start at 6 this evening through Sunday.

Everyone’s welcome to join Mr. and Mrs. Raymond at the Warm Springs K8 for Glow Disk Golf this evening at 7. It’s a free family fun activity. Closed-toe shoes, warm clothes and water to drink are recommended.

The High Desert Museum will have a Mid-Oregon Free Family Saturday tomorrow and all visitors will get free admission. The museum is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, open to the community, will be held tomorrow 4:30—7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center located at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. It’s a $10 suggested donation. There will also be a silent auction and raffles.

It’s Read Across America Spirit Week next week and at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy that means they will have Spirit Week Dress Up Days. Monday is Crazy Hair/Hat Day, Tuesday it’s Dress as a Dr. Seuss Character Day, Wednesday is Mismatch Day, Thursday will be Wear Red & Blue Day and PJ Day will be next Friday.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities is available for eligible students who attend 509-J and South Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education by next Friday, March 3rd.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has registration deadlines for coaches and players coming up soon. Tuesday, February 28th is the last day for coaches to apply and complete background checks. Sunday, March 12th is the deadline for players in all divisions for baseball, softball and tee ball. All forms are available online.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact.org or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

Young Adults in Warm Springs are invited to attend an introduction to welding opportunity. The Madras 7th day Adventist church is coordinating a go cart making project and needs willing participants who are interested in learning how to do it. March 3rd through the 11th from 3-6 daily, they will be constructing go carts at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. High School students 16 and older and young adults can participate. If you are interested contact Seth at seth.cantu7@gmail.com.