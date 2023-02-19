KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 20, 2023

The Tribal Organization is closed today in observance of President’s Day.

There is no school today for the Presidents Day holiday

Three Warriors Market will have a new fuel dispenser installed today. The work is scheduled to begin at 10am and fuel will not be available until installation is complete.

Madras varsity girls basketball will play at Crook County High School today. Madras boys host Crook County. Game times are 4, 5:30 and 7. KWSO will broadcast the varsity game tonight at 7.

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is offering paid internships for Native Americans interested in learning regenerative farming and microenterprise business development. You will train with a Native American farmer and learn to prepare the soil to grow a crop of organic foods. Interns will also assist with formation of the Native American Farm Cooperative and Farmer’s Market. It will run 8 weeks beginning in April, 3 days a week with pay and additional funds for your business. Learn more at www.elderberrywisdom.org.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at usajobs.gov.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. For questions, contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises is hosting a community meeting to discuss the recently passed Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act that provides funding for clean energy. Warm Springs Power & Water plans to seek these funding opportunities for renewable energy development on the reservation as well as enhancing the operations of Pelton-Round Butte hydroelectric projects, including fish restoration efforts. The meeting is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse, from lunch is from 12-12:30 and the meeting 12:30-2.

North End Express Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments are set for February 23-26 in Warm Springs. Games will be played at the Community Center and Youth Center gyms.

Aurolyn Stwyer will be sharing a talk on Native American Cultural Stories and Artistry as part of a series of Fireside Story Evenings presented by the Three Sisters Historical Society. The event is tomorrow at 7pm at the FivePine Conference Center in Sisters. Reservations can be made by calling 541-610-6323.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities is available for eligible students who attend 509-J and Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education no later than March 3rd.