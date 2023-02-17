KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 18, 2023

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the workday or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

On Monday, Three Warriors Market will have a new fuel dispenser installed. The work is scheduled to begin at 10am and fuel will not be available until installation is complete.

Aurolyn Stwyer will be sharing a talk on Native American Cultural Stories and Artistry as part of a series of Fireside Story Evenings presented by the Three Sisters Historical Society. The event is Tuesday February 21st at 7pm at the FivePine Conference Center in Sisters. Reservations can be made by calling 541-610-6323.

Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration is open through March 12th. Register and find league information online at www.wsnll.org.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities is available for eligible students who attend 509-J and South Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education no later than March 3rd.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars All-Indian High School Boys & Open Co-Ed Basketball Tournament will be held March 17-19. For entry information contact Austin Greene 541-553-3243.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. For questions, contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at usajobs.gov.

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises is hosting a community meeting to discuss the recently passed Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act that provides funding for clean energy. Warm Springs Power & Water plans to seek these funding opportunities for renewable energy development on the reservation as well as enhancing the operations of Pelton-Round Butte hydroelectric projects, including fish restoration efforts. The meeting will be on February 21st at the Agency Longhouse, from noon until 2 with lunch provided.