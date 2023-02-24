KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 25, 2023

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art works commissioned for this exhibition are being used in artist’s communities and include interactive, celebratory, various mediums, stories, and are created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. It’s a Mid-Oregon Free Family Saturday at the Museum today and all visitors will get free admission. The museum is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

The CPS office will be closed all of next week while new flooring is installed. During this closure, CPS can be reached through Warm Springs PD Dispatch 541-553-1171.

Madras White Buffalo Girls and Boys Basketball play in games have been rescheduled to Monday in the Buffalo Dome. The Boys host North Bend at 5:00 and the girls play Hidden Valley at 7. KWSO will broadcast both games live on 91.9 FM, on our website and on the KWSO app.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has registration deadlines for coaches and players coming up soon. Tuesday, February 28th is the last day for coaches to apply and complete background checks. Sunday, March 12th is the deadline for players in all divisions for baseball, softball and tee ball. All forms are available online www.wsnll.org.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=97761.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through March 17th. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details are available online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

Young Adults in Warm Springs are invited to attend an introduction to welding opportunity. The Madras 7th day Adventist church is coordinating a go cart making project and needs willing participants who are interested in learning how to do it. March 3rd through the 11th from 3-6 daily, they will be constructing go carts at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. High School students 16 and older and young adults can participate. If you are interested contact Seth at seth.cantu7@gmail.com.

May 16th is a Special District Election in Oregon. For Jefferson County & Warm Springs Reservation voters – the ballot will include 2 positions on the Jefferson County 509J school board. 2 positions for the Jefferson County Library District and an at large position on the Jefferson County Educational Service District. Candidates must file a form to be on the ballot and either pay the filing fee of $10, or they can choose to file by signature petition. The deadline to file for office for the May 16th election is March 16th.