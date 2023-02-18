KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 19, 2023

Off Season Football Training is being offered on Sunday afternoons, until June 4th, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. SriPonya is offering this “Next Phase” Off Season Training in partnership with coaching from John Charles who has collegiate and pro football experience. This is for all position players and skill levels. Youth should bring cleats and tennis shoes. This opportunity begins this afternoon.

There is no school for President’s Day tomorrow. Monday is also a Tribal Holiday and Indian Health Service will also be closed.

Three Warriors Market will have a new fuel dispenser installed tomorrow. The work is scheduled to begin at 10am and fuel will not be available until installation is complete.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow for a broadcast of the White Buffalo boys varsity basketball game. They host Crook County at 7:00. This will be the boys senior night and their last home game of the regular season.

If you’re interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Apply online at www.wsnll.org or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline is approaching – its February 28th.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining call 541-553-2487.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on Saturday afternoon, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org

Bonneville Power Administration and the American Indian Science & Engineering Society are accepting applications for a 10-week cultural resources focused summer internship. The deadline is coming up February 28th. Details and applications can be found online at www.aises.org/scholarships/internships.

Circle of Security parenting classes for parents with young children, birth to age five, will be offered in Madras beginning February 22nd and held on Wednesday evenings 5:30-7:30. Classes focus on connecting with children, and understanding what helps them feel safe, regulating emotions and building self-esteem. Childcare and food are provided. It’s free and you should call to sign up, 541-389-5468 and select option 2.