KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 21, 2023

Aurolyn Stwyer will be sharing a talk on Native American Cultural Stories and Artistry this evening as part of a series of Fireside Story Evenings presented by the Three Sisters Historical Society. It’s at 7pm at the FivePine Conference Center in Sisters. Reservations can be made by calling 541-610-6323.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with 5rd and 6th grade teams practicing from 4 to 5 at the Community Center Gym

Senior lunch has moved back to the Senior Center and sit-down meals have resumed. Lunch is served from noon to 1 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On today’s menu is rosemary chicken.

The Tribal Council will meet today. Here is what is on the agenda: Secretary-Treasurer Update; March Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions; Enrollments; and OIS Update on Director.

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises is hosting a community meeting today to discuss the recently passed Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act that provides funding for clean energy. Warm Springs Power & Water plans to seek these funding opportunities for renewable energy development on the reservation as well as enhancing the operations of Pelton-Round Butte hydroelectric projects, including fish restoration efforts. The meeting is at the Agency Longhouse. Lunch will be provided from 12-12:30 and the meeting is 12:30 until 2 today.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

Circle of Security classes for parents with young children, birth to age five, will be offered in Madras and begin tomorrow. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings 5:30-7:30. Classes focus on connecting with children, and understanding what helps them feel safe, regulating emotions and building self-esteem. Childcare and food are provided. It’s free and you should call to sign up, 541-389-5468 and select option 2.

Spirit Week is coming up next week for Read Across America Week and It’s “I Love Reading Night” at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy next Tuesday February 28th from 4 until 6pm. This is part of “Read Across America” week. There will be Games, Crafts, Activities & Stories.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.