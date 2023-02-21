KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 23, 2023

Senior lunches are served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center. On the menu today is a hot ham & cheese sandwich with tomato bisque soup. Senior lunches are provided on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and you are able to go inside for sit-down meals again.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with K thru 2nd grade practice from 4-5 and 3rd & 4th grade practice from 5 to 6at the Community Center Gym

Intro to Tumbling class for youth, kindergarten and up, is today from 5-5:45 in the Community Wellness Center aerobics room.

Learn more about Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence, with events honoring nonviolent advocacy for human rights. Visit the COCC website for details.

Circle of Security classes for parents with young children, birth to age five, will be offered in Madras and the first session is this evening. Classes will be each Wednesday 5:30-7:30 and focus on connecting with children, and understanding what helps them feel safe, regulating emotions and building self-esteem. Childcare and food are provided. It’s free and you should call to sign up, 541-389-5468 and select option 2.

The High Desert Museum will have a Mid-Oregon Free Family Saturday this Saturday and all visitors will get free admission. The museum is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email JMcFarlin@509j.net.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities is available for eligible students who attend 509-J and South Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education no later than March 3rd.

The Warm Springs Dental Department’s “Give Kids A Smile Day,” for youth ages 1-18, is an opportunity to get exams, x-rays and cavity prevention services on a walk-in basis. It’s coming up this Friday from 8 to 11am and 1-4pm an no appointments are needed. Check in with patient registration and at the dental window.

Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration is open through March 12th. Register and find league information online at wsnll.org.

Off Season Football Training is being offered on Sunday afternoons, until June 4th, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. Sri Ponya is offering this “Next Phase” Off Season Training in partnership with coaching from John Charles who has collegiate and pro football experience. This is for all position players and skill levels. Youth should bring cleats and tennis shoes.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at usajobs.gov.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at FamilyAccessNetwork.org.