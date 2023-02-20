OSU Master Gardener Class

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners is hosting FREE classes on Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon.

The class is two hours and covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and the recommended vegetable varieties to grow in our area.

You do need to register to attend any of the 4 classes being offered.

The Madras class is this Saturday Feb. 25th from 10am – 12 pm. Register for the Madras class HERE

The Prineville and Redmond classes are March 11th and the Sisters class is March 25th.