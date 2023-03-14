509J Bond Funded Construction

In November 2021 voters approved a 24 million dollar bond measure for the Jefferson County 509J school district for improving health, safety and security in all schools, updating and repairing aging facilities and expanding vocational opportunities.

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy – construction will begin later this spring on 6 new classrooms.

Tomorrow, Wed., Mar. 15, 2023 – there will be a groundbreaking ceremony on the new soccer complex at Madras High School. This will include construction of locker rooms, restrooms, a coaches office, a concession area and new field lights. The ground breaking is scheduled for 3:15pm

Other projects at the High School include: updating the existing CTE program spaces, replacing the roof, and the HVAC units.