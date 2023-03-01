High Desert Museum sets events for Native Voices

The High Desert Museum in Central Oregon has set Spring events to bring Native voices to the museum.

As reported by the Lake County Examiner, they are starting on March 16th with Dr. Phillip Cash Cash and Professor Michael Holloman in a discussion about living Plateau objects and museums. The theme is titled Object + Spirit: The Life and Story of Plateau Objects in Museum Collections. The event is from 6-7:30pm.

On Thursday April 6th they will host an Indigenous Filmmakers Panel, with Indigenous filmmakers breaking barriers in true cinematic storytelling. You can join LaRonn Katchia of Warm Springs and other Native filmmakers as they share their current work and discuss the importance of Native representation in film. The event is from 6-7:30pm.

On Tuesday April 18th, the Museum will focus on Indian Education. They are bringing in Intergenerational Learning, Healing and Advocacy Renowned educator and activist from Yakama Patricia Whitefoot and language educator and advocate from Warm Springs Valerie Switzler to discuss how Plateau tribes are passing on indigenous knowledge and traditions to future generations. The event is from 6-7:30pm.

Then on Saturday May 6th, they will host Indigenous Arts Day and will feature artists who’ve contributed their artwork to this exhibit, including 4 Warm Springs Tribal Member artists. The event will be open from 10am-2:30pm.

You can learn more about the exhibit by clicking this LINK.