Kah-Nee-Ta Village still aiming to open this Summer

Concrete trucks were rolling down highway 3 last week – as the Kah-Nee-Ta Village Project continued with a focus on pouring the large pools. The old pools needed to be completely replaced. There will be a large natural hot springs soaking pool, lazy river pools, a youth zero depth entry pool and a youth and soaking pool. Jim Souers from Warm Springs Economic Development

“A lot of activity going on with Kah-Nee-Ta. Busy week last week with a lot of concrete trucks going out. We’re making really good progress. All the pools, the new pools have been completely concreted. Next they’ll be finished. That was a major task, a major achievement. We’re still working at opening this summer. We’ve got a few other things that are working on of course, the waste lagoons are going to have to be fixed and repaired, so that’s got work ongoing. We’re remodeling the hotel and we’re going to be putting in a restaurant in what used to be the gift space area. That’s kinda where we’re at, most of our focus is right now.”

Souers says a Kah-Nee-Ta Village Website is being developed and should be ready sometime in April. He also reminds the community that the entire Village area is an active construction site and, for safety reasons, is completely closed to the public.