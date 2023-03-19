KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 20, 2023

Funeral services will be held today for Elissa “Tink” Patt. The dressing is today at 2:00 at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be overnight services, open to all denominations. Burial will be on Tuesday (3/21) – leaving the longhouse at 9am and going to Wolfe Point Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow back at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Vocational Rehabilitation staff will be out of the office this week for training.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. Items on the agenda are: Secretary-Treasurer Update; April Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions; Enrollments; Indian Health Service Update; Health & Human Services Update; and Managed Care Update.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 are starting up for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field practices start today from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is no longer accepting House Repair Applications that include Mortgages and Utilities. But homeowners can still submit applications for minor repairs. Applications can be picked up at the Family Resource Center or at online at kwso.org. If you have questions you can contact Jackie Minson at 541-553-0497.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact.org/weatherization or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

The Warm Springs Skate Park Grand Opening is going to be held on Wednesday, March 29th. There will be a blessing ceremony, guest speakers, ribbon cutting, skateboarding, a DJ, food, giveaways and more. It will begin at 11am.

How to use Narcan training is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention Program. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois. Narcan, also known as its brand name of naloxone, is a life-saving nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.

A Special District Election will be held in Oregon on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en.