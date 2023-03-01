KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 2, 2023

It’s Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 and today is Wear Your Grade Colors Day: Kindergarten is red, first grade wears orange, second grade is yellow, third graders’ color is green, fourth grade blue, the fifth grade color is purple, sixth grade wear pink, seventh graders’ color is black, and eighth graders can pick their favorite grade’s color to represent. Tomorrow is Pajama and Bring your favorite book to read Day.

Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2023 registration and initial assessments start today in Warm Springs and Madras. They will be done at Warm Springs Community Health in the clinic today and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm. In Madras, go to Jefferson County Public Health to register today from noon until 5, Friday between 8am and 6pm or Saturday 9-2:00. Payments are due when you register.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is now open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

Advanced Cheer Conditioning class is this evening 5:30-6:30 in the Old Elementary School gym. For more information call 541-699-9111.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities is available for eligible students who attend 509-J and South Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education by tomorrow.

Everyone’s welcome to join Mr. and Mrs. Raymond at the Warm Springs K8 for Glow Disk Golf on Friday at 7pm. It’s a free family fun activity. Closed-toe shoes, warm clothes and water to drink are recommended.

Young Adults in Warm Springs are invited to attend an introduction to welding opportunity. The Madras 7th day Adventist church is coordinating a go cart making project and needs willing participants who are interested in learning how to do it. Tomorrow through the March 11th from 3-6 daily, they will be constructing go carts at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. High School students 16 and older and young adults can participate. If you are interested contact Seth at seth.cantu7@gmail.com.

The last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm at Agency Fire Station. Remember to bring any vet records or a date of last vaccine, and to keep your dog in your vehicle and leashed. For registration details call or text 402-416-6505.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration deadline is on Sunday, March 12th. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register at www.wsnll.org. For more information call 541-553-3856.

A free 7-week tobacco cessation program will begin on Tuesday, March 14th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. Participants will get options, resources and support to quit for good. Here is the link to register.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. On Thursday, March 16th, it will host a program titled “Object Plus Spirit: The Life and Story of Plateau Objects in Museum Collections.” Visitors are welcome to join Phillip Cash Cash and Professor Michael Holloman in a discussion about living Plateau objects and museums. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org.