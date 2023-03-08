KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 9, 2023

It’s quarterfinal play for the Lady White Buffalo this afternoon as they take on Baker at the OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union 4A State Championships – – KWSO will bring you the action live from Forest Grove with tip off at 1:30!

The Warm Springs Senior Center is now open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

Everyone is welcome to the Wellness of Warm Springs lunch today at noon in the conference room at the Family Resource Center. The health education topic is Red Cross and Emergency Preparedness. A hot nutritious lunch will be served to all participants.

Advanced Cheer Conditioning class is this evening 5:30-6:30 in the Old Elementary School gym. For more information call 541-699-9111.

Senator Ron Wyden will have an in-person Jefferson County Town Hall tomorrow at 1pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Jefferson County Library has Friday Film Nights. Tomorrow they will show the movie McFarland, USA. Doors open at 6:45 and the film starts at 7.

Everyone’s welcome to join Mr. and Mrs. Raymond at the Warm Springs K8 for Glow Disk Golf on Friday at 7pm. It’s a free family fun activity. Closed-toe shoes, warm clothes and water to drink are recommended.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Neighbor Impact will be in Warm Springs on Wednesday March 22nd to assist anyone interested in applying for rent assistance. They will be working with Warm Springs Housing – which is where you should call for an appointment. 541-553-3250. Appointments can take up to 30 minutes.

Services for Britton Metrokin (Ooh) will be held on Saturday, March 11th at 11am at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 1:00 at the Agency Cemetery.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration deadline is this Sunday. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through Friday, March 17th. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details and registration can be found online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a youth acting workshop with actress Cara Jade Myers. It’s for Warm Springs students ages 14-18 will learn the basic fundamentals of acting for the screen and more. It will be held on March 25th and 26th. pace is limited to 20 students. 12 and 13-year-olds can register but may be waitlisted and added if the workshop does not reach capacity. LINK TO APPLY

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email jmcfarlin@509j.net.