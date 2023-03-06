KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 7, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. Items on the agenda are: Chief Judge; Hemp Update; Water Treatment Plant Update; Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives; Missing & Murdered Indigenous People; and Jefferson County District Attorney.

The Jefferson County Library has a story time every Tuesday at 10am. All are welcome for stories, crafts and songs. The theme this week is “Moon.”

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. Salmon patties are on the menu.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

Advanced Cheer Conditioning class is this evening 5:30-6:30 in the Old Elementary School gym. For more information call 541-699-9111.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet after school tomorrow, 3:15-5:30, in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha will be held tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Senator Ron Wyden will have an in-person Jefferson County Town Hall this Friday at 1pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration deadline is this Sunday, March 12th. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register at www.wsnll.org. There’s a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting is next Tuesday, March 14th at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has free virtual Financial Education classes coming up. There will be classes on Preparing for Financial Challenges in Retirement offered on March 15th at 9am and noon. Registration is required – here’s the link.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 will begin soon, and open to all 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field will start March 20th and practices will be from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

The High Desert Museum is accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterson Desert Writing Prize that honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. May 1st is the entry deadline. Learn more online at https://highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/.