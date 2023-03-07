KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 8, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: 509-J Update with Superintendent Jay Mathisen; Early Childhood Education Update; High Lookee Lodge; Wasco County Economic Development; IRMP Update; and Carbon Sequestration Update.

Today’s senior meal is Salisbury steak. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open each Wednesday & Thursday from 10am to 1pm and the Madras Community Free Food Market is at 4 this afternoon. Both opportunities are at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street in Madras.

Madras Girls Basketball plays Baker in a quarter final game at the OSAA 4A State Championships being held in Forest Grove. Tip off is at 1:30 tomorrow afternoon and you can listen to the game live here on KWSO.

The last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs will take place this Saturday from 10am-1pm at Fire & Safety on Campus. Remember to bring any vet records or a date of last vaccine, and to keep your dog in your vehicle and leashed. You can register online & we have that link on today’s calendar (https://clinichq.com/online/61458072-9940-4044-8777-7a9e9909549a) or to learn more you can call or text 402-416-6505.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

Oregon Housing Community Service grant funds are available to Warm Springs Tribal Member homeowners. The funding can provide up to 3 months of mortgage payments, home repairs up to $5,000, and utility assistance including electricity, phone, internet and reconnection service costs. Applications can be picked up at Tribal Social Services Office or Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise, and there is help for completing them available for those who need it. There are no financial limitations for assistance. Even if your home is paid off, you may qualify for funding. https://kwso.org/2023/02/homeowner-minor-repair-help/

A free 7-week tobacco cessation program will begin next Tuesday, March 14th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. Participants will get options, resources and support to quit for good. You can find the registration link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tobacco-cessation-freedom-from-smoking-course-madras-tickets-536127881927

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars All-Indian High School Boys & Open Co-Ed Basketball Tournament will be held March 17-19. For entry information contact Austin Greene 541-553-3243.

The Grand Opening of the new Skate Park at Quinn Park will be on Wednesday March 29th at 11am. There will be music and prizes, food and fun. Everyone is welcome!

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

Neighbor Impact will be in Warm Springs on Wednesday March 22nd to assist anyone interested in applying for rent assistance. They will be working with Warm Springs Housing – which is where you should call for an appointment. 541-553-3250. Appointments can take up to 30 minutes.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing MMIR Warm Springs at Gmail dot com (mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com)