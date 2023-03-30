Warm Springs Skatepark Grand Opening a Success

Community Members in Warm Springs gathered yesterday in the Grand Re-Opening of the Warm Springs Skatepark.

The occasion marked the culmination of the last two years of grassroots efforts from community members and supporters including The Skatepark Project and the PTM Foundation to rebuild the only skatepark in the Warm Springs area. Work on the skatepark began last October after it was concluded that the old one was run down and needed an upgrade. The project features entirely new paved surfaces with a variety of dips, jumps and obstacles for skaters. Skaters of all ages, from beginner to advanced were at the event and even those trying the sport for the first time. The event saw a hundred skateboards, helmets and pads given out to those in attendance. The event started with a blessing, then continued with guest speakers from the Tribe, The Skatepark Project and Collective Concrete, followed by music, food and fun for attendees.

The effort to rebuild the park began when a Tactics team skateboarder, who lives close to the reservation, flagged the existing park as unsafe and inadequate for the community. Tactics confirmed interest in this project with the Tribal Council and reached out to Collective Concrete & Construction to suggest working together to restore and improve the park. The Skatepark Project helped to raise over $235,000 to rebuild the park, receiving support from several organizations.