9th Annual Warm Springs “Hands Around the Courthouse” April 26th

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has announced the date for its 9th Annual “Hands Around the Courthouse” event in honor of our Sexual Assault Survivors. It will be held on Wednesday, April 26th and begin at 11am in front of the Tribal Courthouse.

Drummers and speakers are part of the event and VOCS is currently seeking donations of any kind to give to these individuals. Anyone who would like to help with a donation can contact their office (541)553-2293 or email tanya.tewee@wstribes.org.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and educate individuals and communities about how to prevent it.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says we can trace a line from sexual violence to systems of oppression and has made the theme of their annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity.” The campaign calls on all individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to change the systems surrounding us to build equity and respect within the community, workplace, and the future our youth hold. You can view and download the 2023 SAAM Proclamation.