Missing Warm Springs Man found

Over a month ago on March 5th, the Warm Springs Police Department received a missing person report for Mr. Lee Johnson, who was last seen on March 4th leaving his home in the Seekseequa area to go cut firewood.

Mr. Johnson did not return home and had missed plans to meet with family later in the evening on the 4th. The initial search provided many leads but due to weather conditions the search had to be suspended.

As the weather improved in April, over the weekend of the April 14th the Aloft Drone team came out again to fly the sear4cch area and provided information to WSPD on April 17th indicating a body had been located. WSPD and WSFS went to the location and were able to identify and recover the body of the missing Mr. Johnson.

The Warm Springs Police Department would like to extend a gracious thank you for the assistance in this search to our surrounding neighbors and local resources.

The Link to the Full Media Release by the Warm Springs Police Department is located Recovery of Missing Person 4.18.2023